Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’s The Road OST gets vinyl release

Limited edition coloured vinyl out on August 2

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis’s soundtrack to John Hillcoat’s 2009 Cormac McCarthy adaptation The Road will be released on vinyl for the first time on August 2 via Mute/BMG.

It was the second time Cave and Ellis wrote the score for a John Hillcoat film, following 2005’s The Proposition, for which Cave himself write the screenplay.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!



The Road: Original Film Score By Nick Cave & Warren Ellis will be reissued on limited edition coloured vinyl in a gatefold sleeve. You can pre-order it here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from June 13, and available to order online now – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find The Rolling Stones, The Raconteurs, Woodstock, Black Sabbath, Beak>, Doves, Jimmy Cliff, Billy Childish, the Flamingo Club and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including The Black Keys, 75 Dollar Bill, House And Land, Trash Kit, Mega Bog and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.