Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds announce European and UK tour dates

Includes two shows at London's O2 Arena
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have announce details of a 2020 European and UK tour.
The tour begins in April in Portugal and closes in June in Israel. The band also play seven shows in the UK, including two shows at London’s O2 Arena.
The band’s latest album, Ghosteen, is reviewed in the new issue of Uncut – in shops now.
Wednesday 22 April Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
Thursday 23 April Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal
Saturday 25 April WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain
Sunday 26 April Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
Wednesday 29 April Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland
Thursday 30 April Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium
Saturday 2 May Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Sunday 3 May Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK
Tuesday 5 May The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK
Wednesday 6 May Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
Friday 8 May 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Tuesday 12 May First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
Thursday 14 May The O2, London, UK
Friday 15 May The O2, London, UK
Sunday 17 May Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
Monday 18 May Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
Wednesday 20 May Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Thursday 21 May Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
Saturday 23 May Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
Monday 25 May Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
Wednesday 27 May Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
Thursday 28 May Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland
Saturday 30 May O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
Monday 1 June Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
Tuesday 2 June László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary
Thursday 4 June Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia
Saturday 6 June Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
Monday 8 June Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
Tuesday 9 June Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
Thursday 11 June Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy
Sunday 14 June AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France
Wednesday 17 June Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel
Tickets on sale Friday 25 October at 10am local times at nickcave.com
*Paris on sale Monday 28 October at 10am local time
*Tel Aviv on sale Tuesday 22 October at 8am local time
