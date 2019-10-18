Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds announce European and UK tour dates

Includes two shows at London's O2 Arena

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have announce details of a 2020 European and UK tour.

The tour begins in April in Portugal and closes in June in Israel. The band also play seven shows in the UK, including two shows at London’s O2 Arena.

The band’s latest album, Ghosteen, is reviewed in the new issue of Uncut – in shops now.

Wednesday 22 April Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 23 April Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Saturday 25 April WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Sunday 26 April Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday 29 April Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland

Thursday 30 April Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 2 May Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Sunday 3 May Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Tuesday 5 May The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 6 May Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 8 May 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 12 May First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Thursday 14 May The O2, London, UK

Friday 15 May The O2, London, UK

Sunday 17 May Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Monday 18 May Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Wednesday 20 May Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thursday 21 May Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Saturday 23 May Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Monday 25 May Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Wednesday 27 May Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thursday 28 May Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Saturday 30 May O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Monday 1 June Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Tuesday 2 June László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Thursday 4 June Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Saturday 6 June Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Monday 8 June Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Tuesday 9 June Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Thursday 11 June Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy

Sunday 14 June AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Wednesday 17 June Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel

Tickets on sale Friday 25 October at 10am local times at nickcave.com

*Paris on sale Monday 28 October at 10am local time

*Tel Aviv on sale Tuesday 22 October at 8am local time

