Nick Cave announces new Bad Seeds album, Ghosteen

The double album is out next week

In response to a fan question on his Red Hand Files site, Nick Cave casually announced that a new Bad Seeds album is due for release next week.

Ghosteen is a double album, with Part 1 comprising eight songs and Part 2 consisting of two long songs, linked by a spoken word piece.

Check out the tracklisting below:

Part 1

The Spinning Song

Bright Horses

Waiting For You

Night Raid

Sun Forest

Galleon Ship

Ghosteen Speaks

Leviathan

Part 2

Ghosteen

Fireflies

Hollywood

“The songs on the first album are the children,” writes Cave. “The songs on the second album are their parents. Ghosteen is a migrating spirit.”

More details when we have them…

