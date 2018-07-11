New Tom Petty box set to feature 60 unreleased tracks

An American Treasure is due for release on September 28

A new four-disc Tom Petty box set, An American Treasure, has been announced for September 28. It will be the first collection of posthumous material to be released since his death in October 2017.

An American Treasure will contain previously unreleased studio recordings, live recordings, deep cuts and alternate versions, comprising 60 tracks in total. The compilation has been overseen by Petty’s daughter Adria and his wife Dana, along with former Heartbreakers Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell and producer Ryan Ulyate.

Full details of An American Treasure, including a tracklisting, are expected to published on Tom Petty’s website when its countdown reaches zero later today (July 11).

