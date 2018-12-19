New Order: “It’s always been about the future”

The band unveil Movement – The Definitive Edition in the new issue of Uncut

New Order have announced the reissue of their debut album in deluxe boxset form.



Movement – The Definitive Edition includes a bonus CD of previously unreleased tracks plus a DVD of live shows, and will be released on April 5, 2019.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The new issue of Uncut – in shops tomorrow (December 20) but available to order online now by clicking this link – features an in-depth interview with all four members of the band about the difficult transition from Joy Division to New Order and the creation of Movement.

“Personally, I didn’t want it to sound like sub-Joy Division, I didn’t want to sound like sub-Ian,” says Bernard Sumner. “It did feel a little bit like that. But I didn’t really know any better because… well, we were Joy Division, but without the singer.”

“One of the things I think people liked about New Order in the early days was the shambolic, couldn’t-give-a-fuckness about it,” adds drummer Stephen Morris. “We didn’t know what the fuck we were doing. So we just got pissed and hoped nobody would notice.”

“I like a challenge,” continues Sumner. “Give me something difficult to do, if you give me enough time, I’ll be able to do it. Most people would learn to sing, get a bit of experience and then make a record. But I made a record first, as a singer. It wasn’t really the right way to do it. We had to go through that painful experience to come out on the other side. In the end, there was no right way to do it.”

Peter Hook left New Order in 2007, but continues to honour their historic works with his new band, The Light. He remains hugely fond of Movement: “To me, the beauty of Movement is the synchronicity between the three instruments: the six-string bass, the guitar, the drums. When it worked, it was magic. It was all about the three of us clicking in together.”

Perhaps inevitably, Sumner takes a different view as he recalls that strange, liminal period when Joy Division became New Order and three friends found some deep, unarticulated solace in the music they made together. “Our attitude was, ‘Whatever happens, we have to make it work,’” he says. “Because it’s the only thing we’ve got.’”

“It’s always been about the future,” he reflects “Without that attitude I wouldn’t be here today, and we wouldn’t have come up with tunes like ‘Blue Monday’ or ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ or ‘Temptation’ or ‘Everything’s Gone Green’. Right from the early days of Joy Division, I always had a nagging thought in the back of my head: wouldn’t it be fabulous if you could move music forward?”

You can read much more about the making of Movement in the new issue of Uncut, in shops tomorrow.

Peruse the tracklisting for Movement – The Definitive Edition below:

LP / CD1 (original album)

Dreams Never End

Truth

Senses

Chosen Time

ICB

The Him

Doubts Even Here

Denial

CD2 (previously unreleased tracks)

Dreams Never End (Western Works Demo)

Homage (Western Works Demo)

Ceremony (Western Works Demo)

Truth (Western Works Demo)

Are You Ready For This? (Western Works Demo)

The Him (Cargo Demo)

Senses (Cargo Demo)

Truth (Cargo Demo)

Dreams Never End (Cargo Demo)

Mesh (Cargo Demo)

ICB (Cargo Demo)

Procession (Cargo Demo)

Cries And Whispers (Cargo Demo)

Doubts Even Here (Instrumental) (Cargo Demo)

Ceremony (1st Mix – Ceremony Sessions)

Temptation (Alternative 7”)

Procession (Rehearsal Recording)

Chosen Time (Rehearsal Recording)

New Order – Movement DVD

Live Shows

Hurrah’s, NY 1980

In A Lonely Place

Procession

Dreams Never End

Mesh

Truth

Cries & Whispers

Denial

Ceremony

Recorded on 27th September, 1980.

Produced, directed and filmed by Merrill Aldighieri



Peppermint Lounge, NY 1981

In A Lonely Place

Dreams Never End

Chosen Time

ICB

Senses

Denial

Everything’s Gone Green

Hurt – instrumental

Temptation

TV Sessions

Granada Studios 1981

Doubts Even Here

The Him

Procession

Senses

Denial

BBC Riverside 1982

Temptation

Chosen Time

Procession

Hurt – instrumental

Senses

Denial

In A Lonely Place

Extras

Ceremony CoManCHE Student Union 1981

In A Lonely Place Toronto 1981

Temptation Soul Kitchen, Newcastle 1982

Hurt Le Palace, Paris 1982

Procession Le Palace, Paris 1982

Chosen Time Pennies 1982

Truth The Haçienda 1983

ICB Minneapolis 1983

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The March 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with New Order on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Pete Shelley (RIP), our massive 2019 albums preview, Sharon Van Etten, Mark Knopfler, Paul Simonon, John Martyn, Steve Gunn and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Bruce Springsteen, William Tyler and the Dream Syndicate.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.