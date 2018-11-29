New Leonard Cohen documentary to premiere at Sundance

Nick Broomfield's Marianne & Leonard to show alongside films about Miles Davis and David Crosby

Nick Broomfield, the documentary maker behind memorable music films Kurt & Courtney and Whitney: Can I Be Me?, has completed a new film about Leonard Cohen, which will premiere at 2019’s Sundance Film Festival.

Marianne & Leonard – Words Of Love explores Cohen’s relationship with the Norwegian Marianne Ihlen, subject of his 1967 song “So Long, Marianne”.

Also on the Sundance bill is AJ Eaton’s documentary David Crosby: Remember My Name, produced by Cameron Crowe, and a new film by Stanley Nelson entitled Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool.

2019’s Sundance Film Festival takes place in Utah from January 24 to Feb 3.

