New Joe Strummer solo compilation unveiled

Assembly includes singles, rarities and live versions of Clash classics

Sam Richards

A new Joe Strummer solo compilation entitled Assembly will be released by Dark Horse/BMG on March 26.

The 16-track album features a mix of singles, fan favourites and rarities, plus three previously unreleased versions of classic Clash tracks, including an acoustic “Junco Partner” and live performances of “Rudie Can’t Fail” and “I Fought The Law”, performed by Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros at London’s Brixton Academy on November 24, 2001.

Assembly includes exclusive liner notes by lifelong Strummer fan, Jakob Dylan.

Pre-order Assembly here and check out the tracklisting below:

Coma Girl
Johnny Appleseed
I Fought The Law (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *
Tony Adams
Sleepwalk
Love Kills
Get Down Moses
X-Ray Style
Mondo Bongo
Rudie Can’t Fail (Live at Brixton Academy, London, 24 November 2001) *
At The Border, Guy
Long Shadow
Forbidden City
Yalla Yalla
Redemption Song
Junco Partner (Acoustic) *
* PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

The Clash feature prominently in the latest issue of Uncut, where you can read all about their astonishing 1981 takeover of New York’s Bond International Casino.

Advertisement

