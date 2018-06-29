New Joe Strummer comp to include rare and unreleased tracks

Hear the newly-discovered Mescaleros song "London Is Burning" now

September 28 sees the release of Joe Strummer 001, a new career-spanning compilation focusing on Strummer’s non-Clash output, from The 101ers to The Mescaleros, plus solo albums and soundtrack work.

The album includes 12 previously unreleased songs; hear one of them, “London Is Burning”, below. The song dates from 2002 and is an alternative/early version of “Burnin’ Street” from Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros final album Streetcore.

Joe Strummer 001 will be released in double CD, quadruple vinyl and digital formats, plus as a limited edition Deluxe Double CD (in 64-page hardback A4 notebook with writings, lyrics, photos and sketches taken from Joe’s extensive personal archive) and limited edition Deluxe Box Set (4xLP plus 7” vinyl single, cassette, 64-page hardback A4 notebook, enamel badge, art print, screen print, lyrics and sticker sheet).

All formats include tracks that have never appeared anywhere before as well as new remasters. The unreleased material includes an early demo of “This Is England” entitled “Czechoslovak Song/Where Is England”, a solo demo of “Letsagetabitarockin” recorded in Elgin Avenue in 1975, outtakes from Sid & Nancy featuring Mick Jones and unreleased songs “Rose Of Erin”, “The Cool Impossible” and “London Is Burning”, one of the last songs Joe recorded.

The compiling of Joe Strummer 001 was overseen by Joe’s widow Lucinda Tait and Robert Gordon McHarg III, who curated the Black Market Clash exhibition. All tracks were restored and mastered by Peter J. Moore at the E. Room in Toronto, Canada.

The full tracklisting for the Deluxe Box Set is as follows:

JOE STRUMMER 001

SIDE 1

‘Letsagetabitarockin’

1975 101ers from ‘Elgin Avenue Breakdown’

‘Keys To Your Heart’

1976 101ers from ‘Elgin Avenue Breakdown'(Version 2)

‘Love Kills’

1986 Joe Strummer from ‘Sid And Nancy’ OST

‘Tennesse Rain’

1987 Joe Strummer from ‘Walker’ OST

‘Trash City’

1988 Joe Strummer & Latino Rockabilly War from ‘Permanent Record’ OST

‘15th Brigade’

1989 Joe Strummer B.side of ‘Island Hopping’

SIDE 2

‘Ride Your Donkey’

1989 Joe Strummer from ‘Earthquake Weather’

‘Burning Lights’

1990 Joe Strummer from ‘I Hired A Contract Killer’ OST

‘Afro-Cuban Be-Bop’

1990 The Astro-Physicans from ‘I Hired a Contract Killer’ OST

‘Sand Paper Blues’

1995 Radar from ‘Sandpaper Blues’ Exhibition

‘Generations’

1997 Electric Dog House from ‘Generations 1 (A Punk Look At Human Rights)’

SIDE 3

‘It’s A Rockin’World’

1998 Joe Strummer from ‘South Park’ OST

‘Yalla Yalla’

1999 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Rock Art & The X-Ray Style’

‘X-Ray Style’

1999 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Rock Art & The X-Ray Style’

‘Johnny Appleseed’

2001 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Global A Go-Go’

SIDE 4

‘Minstrel Boy’

2001 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Black Hawk Down’ OST

‘Redemption Song’

2002 Joe Strummer with Johnny Cash from ‘Johnny Cash: Unearthed’

‘Over The Border’

2002 Joe Strummer with Jimmy Cliff from ‘Fantastic Plastic People’

‘Coma Girl’

2003 Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros from ‘Street Core’

‘Silver & Gold’

2003 Joe Strummer & Mescaleros from ‘Street Core’

SIDE 5

‘Letsagetabitarockin’

1975 Previously Unreleased Cassette Tape Demo. Recorded at 101 Elgin Avenue.

‘Czechoslovak Song’ / ‘Where Is England’

1983 Previously Unreleased 1/2 Inch Tape Master Demo dated August.

Early version of ‘This Is England.’

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Paul Simonon: Bass. Pete Howard: Drums.

‘Pouring Rain’

1984 Previously Unreleased 1 inch 8-track Demo Recorded July 1984.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Paul Simonon: Bass. Pete Howard: Drums.

Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

‘Blues On The River’

1984 July. Previously Unreleased. 1 Inch 8 Track Tape Demo.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Drum Machine.

Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

‘Crying on 23rd’

1986 with The Sooth Sayers. Previously Unreleased. 1/4 Inch Tape.

Produced by Joe Strummer. Outtake from the Alex Cox film ‘Sid & Nancy.

’Joe Strummer: Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Bass. Mick Jones: Guitar. Chris Musto: Drums, Percussion.

‘2 Bullets’

1986 with Pearl Harbour. Previously Unreleased. 1/4 Inch Tape.

Produced by Joe Strummer. Outtake from ‘Sid & Nancy.’Pearl Harbour: Vocals. Joe Strummer: Rhythm Guitar, Bass. Mick Jones: Guitar. Chris Musto: Drums.

B.J. Cole: Pedal Steel Guitar.

SIDE 6

‘When Pigs Fly’

1993 from When Pigs Fly.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Danny Thompson: Bass. Tommy McManamon: Electric Rhythm, Licks Guitar, Spanish Guitar.Terry Williams: Drums. James MacNally: Flute, Piano, Bodhran. Lee Goodall: Saxophone. Steve Warbeck: Accordion. Stuart Gordon: Violin.

‘Pouring Rain’

1993 from When Pigs Fly

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Danny Thompson: Bass. Terry Williams: Drums. Steve Warbeck: Accordion.

‘Rose Of Erin’

1993 from When Pigs Fly

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Danny Thompson: Bass. Terry Williams: Drums. Steve

Warbeck: Accordion. Tommy McManamon: Fuzz Electric Guitar, Rhythm & Slide Guitars James MacNally: Whistle, Piano.

Previously Unreleased. From the Sara Driver film ‘When Pigs Fly’

Transferred from Cassette Tape. Produced by Joe Strummer

Recorded 1993 at Rockfield Studios.

‘The Cool Impossible’

1993 JS Demo

Previously Unreleased. Recorded 1993 at Rockfield Studios. 2 Inch Tape Multitrack.

Produced by Kosmo Vinyl. Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Danny Thompson: Bass. Aaron Ahmun: Drums. Tommy McManamon: Guitars. James MacNally: Piano.

‘London Is Burning’

2002 Mescaleros

Previously Unreleased. Recorded 2002. The last song to be discovered for Joe Strummer 001. Reworked into ‘Burning Streets’ on ‘Streetcore’. Originally titled ‘Fire Fighting Street’ and written for Joe’s show at Acton Town Hall for the Fire Brigade Union on November 15th 2002. Produced by Joe Strummer, Martin Slattery & Scott Shields. Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar. Scott Shields: Drums, Bass, Acoustic Guitar, Slide Guitar, Synth, BVs. Martin Slattery: Electric Guitar, Chamberlain Strings, Tambourine, BVs.



SIDE 7 (12” SINGLE)

‘US North’

1986 JS/Jones from Candy Mountain

Previously Unreleased. Recorded 1986. 1/2 Inch Tape Master. Produced by Mick Jones.

Unused song from the Robert Frank and Rudy Wurlitzer film ‘Candy Mountain’.

Joe Strummer: Vocals, Guitar. Mick Jones: Vocals, Guitars, Bass. Greg Roberts: Drums. Dan Donovan: Keyboards. Felippe Gonzales: Bongos. Xavier Solano: Agogo. Strings played by The Radio Futura Philharmonic Orchestra, Madrid

7” SINGLE

‘This is England‘

1984 July Demo

Previously Unreleased.1 Inch 8 Track Tape Demo.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar, Paul Simonon: Bass, Pete Howard: Drums.

Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

‘Before We Go Forward’

1984 July Demo

Previously Unreleased. 1 Inch 8 Track Tape Demo.

Joe Strummer: Vocals & Guitar, Paul Simonon: Bass, Pete Howard: Drums.

Mixed by Peter J. Moore 2018

CASSETTE

‘U.S. North Basement Demo’

Unreleased. Recorded 1986. Discovered in Joe’s cast cupboard.

Joe Strummer & Mick Jones: Vocals, Guitar, Drum Machine

The album is available to pre-order now from here.

