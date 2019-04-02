New acts added for End Of The Road festival

William Tyler, Wand, Gazelle Twin and more

A new batch of names has been added to the bill for End Of The Road festival, taking place at Larmer Tree Gardens on August 29 to September 1.

William Tyler, Wand, Gazelle Twin, Kokoko!, Tunng, Kelly Lee Owens, Helena Deland and Group Listening are among the new names to be added to the festival, which will be headlined by Beirut, Metronomy, Michael Kiwanuka and Spiritualized.

You can peruse the updated line-up and buy tickets over at the official End Of The Road site.

