Neil Young shares update on new album with Crazy Horse: “This music we are making is for our souls”

Neil Young has shared an update on the new album he’s recording with Crazy Horse, which is primed to be the follow-up to 2019’s Colorado.

The musician announced the album on Neil Young Archives on Monday (21 June). He wrote: “The Horse is back in the barn, shaking off the rust.”

“It has been a long time since we have been together and more than a few tears have been shed,” he continued. “These are new times, with new songs and feelings after what our world has been through and continues to face.

“This music we are making is for our souls. It’s like fresh water on a desert. Life is going on.”

The album is being recorded in a barn “high in the mountains of Colorado”, which Young says is a replica built to replace an original barn that had collapsed in the same spot in 1850.

One of the Young’s long-time collaborators, engineer-musician Mark Humphreys, will be running monitors on the record.

“Mark notes that this is our ‘new barn’ to replace Plywood Analog or Broken Arrow Ranch where we did Ragged Glory, Freedom and other albums,” Young wrote.

In his post, Young also named the rest of the crew assisting the album’s production, namely technicians Larry Cragg (guitar, amplifiers), Jeff Pinn (amplifiers), Bob Rice (pianos and keyboards) and Paul Davies (drums).

Young also promised fans he would be posting on his site regularly to keep them updated on the album’s progress.