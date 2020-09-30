Subscribe
Neil Young confirms Return To Greendale

The live album and concert film will be released on November 6

Sam Richards

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Robin Pecknold's tide-like ruminations on ageing, loss and uncertain times
PJ Harvey: “She’s an auteur… she knows what she wants”

The making of To Bring You My Love explored in the new issue of Uncut
The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more
Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to the Grateful Dead

Meeting your heroes can be disappointing. As you’ll read in our new Ultimate Music Guide, when Melody Maker’s Steve...
Neil Young’s Return To Greendale – the live album and concert film of his theatrical 2003 tour with Crazy Horse in support of the Greendale album – will be released by Reprise on November 6.

Recorded in Toronto, Return To Greendale comes in various formats. The limited-edition deluxe box set includes a Blu-ray of the full concert, two LPs, two CDs, and a DVD of Inside Greendale, a documentary capturing the making of the album. The audio album will also be available separately on double vinyl, as a two-CD set and digitally at Neil Young Archives, as well as all major digital service providers.

You can listen to “Falling From Above” from Return To Greendale over at Neil Young Archives (you need to be registered first).

Pre-order Return To Greendale here.

