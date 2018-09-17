Neil Young announces new US dates

Both solo and with Promise Of The Real

Following his US festival appearances at Farm Aid and the Outlaw Music Festival later this month, Neil Young has added four more dates to his September schedule.

He’ll play two nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on September 26 and 27 with his regular backing band Promise Of The Real, tickets available here.

They’ll be followed by two solo shows at the Tower Theater in Philadelphia on September 30 and October 1, tickets available here.

