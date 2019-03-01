The National announce Royal Festival Hall show

Enjoy a “A Special Evening With The National" on April 18

The National have announced short run of intimate shows for April.

Along with concerts in Paris, New York, Toronto and LA, there is a date at London’s Royal Festival Hall on April 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday (March 4) from here.

See the full list of dates below:

Monday April 16 @ Paris at Olympia

Thursday, April 18 @ London at Royal Festival Hall

Monday, April 22 @ NYC at Beacon Theatre

Wednesday, April 24 @ Toronto at Roy Thomson Hall

Friday, April 26 @ LA at Orpheum Theatre

