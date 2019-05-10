The National announce new UK tour dates

They'll play four arena shows in December

The National have announced four new UK tour dates for December.

The five-piece will visit Brighton, Leeds, Cardiff and Nottingham on the following dates:



7 December – BRIGHTON, Brighton Centre

8 December – LEEDS, First Direct Arena

9 December – CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

10 December – NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 17, the same day that The National’s new album I Am Easy To Find is released.

A limited 4AD pre-sale begins at 10am on Wednesday May 15. To gain access, you can pre-order I Am Easy To Find or sign up before 10am on Tuesday May 14 via the 4AD Store. For further information click here.

You can read an extensive interview with The National about the making of I Am Easy To Find in the current issue of Uncut, in shops now or available to order online by clicking here. The issue comes with a free 15-track curated by the band – for more details on that, go here.

