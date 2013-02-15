Michael Stipe and Courtney Love join forces on Johnny Depp’s ‘pirate’ album – listen

Courtney Love and REM's Michael Stipe have collaborated on a track for Johnny Depp's forthcoming album of sea shanties – listen to it below. The track, titled 'Rio Grande', will appear on the pirate-themed album 'Son of Rogue's Gallery: Pirate Ballads, Sea Songs and Chanteys', which is set for release on February 18. The album is being put together by Johnny Depp, director Gore Verbinski and producer Hal Willner and follows their similar 2006 effort, 'Rogue's Gallery'.

The 36-track double CD features a host of rock legends, including Tom Waits featuring Keith Richards, Iggy Pop featuring A Hawk And A Hacksaw, Patti Smith and Beth Orton and Shane MacGowan.

The ‘Son of Rogue’s Gallery: Pirate Ballads, Sea Songs and Chanteys’ tracklisting is:

CD 1



Shane MacGowan – ‘Leaving of Liverpool’ [ft. Johnny Depp and Gore Verbinski]



Robyn Hitchcock – ‘Sam’s Gone Away’



Beth Orton – ‘River Come Down’



Sean Lennon – ‘Row Bullies Row’ [ft. Jack Shit]



Tom Waits – ‘Shenandoah’ [ft.Keith Richards]



Ivan Neville – ‘Mr Stormalong’



Iggy Pop – ‘Asshole Rules the Navy’ [ft. A Hawk and a Hacksaw]



Macy Gray – ‘Off to Sea Once More’



Ed Harcourt – ‘The Ol’ OG’



Shilpa Ray – ‘Pirate Jenny’ [ft. Nick Cave and Warren Ellis]



Patti Smith and Johnny Depp – ‘The Mermaid’



Chuck E Weiss – ‘Anthem for Old Souls’



Ed Pastorini – ‘Orange Claw Hammer’



The Americans – ‘Sweet and Low’



Robin Holcomb and Jessica Kenny – ‘Ye Mariners All’



Gavin Friday and Shannon McNally – ‘Tom’s Gone to Hilo’



Kenny Wollesen and The Himalayas Marching Band – ‘Bear Away’

CD 2



Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention – ‘Handsome Cabin Boy’



Michael Stipe and Courtney Love – ‘Rio Grande’



Marc Almond – ‘Ship in Distress’



Dr John – ‘In Lure of the Tropics’



Todd Rundgren – ‘Rolling Down to Old Maui’



Dan Zanes – ‘Jack Tar on Shore’ [ft. Broken Social Scene]



Sissy Bounce (Katey Red and Big Freedia) – ‘Sally Racket’ [ft. Akron/Family]



Broken Social Scene – ‘Wild Goose’



Marianne Faithfull – ‘Flandyke Shore’ [ft. Kate and Anna McGarrigle]



Ricky Jay – ‘The Chantey of Noah and his Ark (Old School Song)’



Michael Gira – ‘Whiskey Johnny’



Petra Haden – ‘Sunshine Life for Me’ [ft. Lenny Pickett]



Jenni Muldaur – ‘Row the Boat Child’



Richard Thompson – ‘General Taylor’ [ft. Jack Shit]



Tim Robbins – ‘Marianne’ [ft. Matthew Sweet and Susanna Hoffs]



Kembra Phaler – ‘Barnacle Bill the Sailor’ [ft. Antony, Joseph Arthur, and Foetus]



Angelica Huston – ‘Missus McGraw’ [ft. The Weisberg Strings]



Iggy Pop and Elegant Too – ‘The Dreadnought’



Mary Margaret O’Hara – ‘Then Said the Captain to Me (Two Poems of the Sea)’



