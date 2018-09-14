Massive Attack announce Mezzanine: Special Edition

3xLP coloured vinyl set includes remastered album plus unheard Mad Professor dub mixes

Massive Attack will release a new Special Edition of their 1998 album Mezzanine in November.

The 3xLP coloured vinyl version includes a remastered version of the album, along with a number of previously unheard Mad Professor dub mixes.

It comes in a heat-sensitive box, including a book featuring exclusive images by Robert Del Naja and Nick Knight. Mezzanine: Special Edition will also be released in 2xCD form in November, with the vinyl box set to follow in December.

Pre-order it here and check out the tracklisting below:

A1 Angel (2018 Remaster)

A2 Risingson (2018 Remaster)

A3 Teardrop (2018 Remaster)

B1 Inertia Creeps (2018 Remaster)

B2 Exchange (2018 Remaster)

B3 Dissolved Girl (2018 Remaster)

C1 Man Next Door (2018 Remaster)

C2 Black Milk (2018 Remaster)

C3 Mezzanine (2018 Remaster)

D1 Group Four (2018 Remaster)

D2 (Exchange) (2018 Remaster)

E1 Metal Banshee (Mad Professor Mix One)

E2 Angel (Angel Dust)

E3 Teardrop (Mazaruni Dub One)

E4 Inertia Creeps (Floating On Dubwise)

F1 Risingson (Setting Sun Dub Two)

F2 Exchange (Mountain Steppers Dub)

F3 Wire (Leaping Dub)

F4 Group Four (Security Forces Dub)

