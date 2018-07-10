Loudon Wainwright III announces 42-song rarities collection

Years In The Making compiles outtakes, demos, sessions, live tracks and more
Loudon Wainwright III will release a career-spanning compilation of rarities and unreleased material on September 14, entitled Years In The Making.
The album features “orphaned album cuts, live recordings, radio appearances, home demos and more”, none of which have been released on CD and vinyl before.
The two-disc, 42-track set is divided into seven chapters within a 60-page hardbound book. The package includes dozens of scans of documents, introspective musings and other artefacts from what Loudon calls his “swinging life” in addition to paintings and drawings by friends and fans. The artwork was created by New Yorker cartoonist Ed Steed.
Listen to the song “Floods Of Tears” below:
“Years In The Making covers a lot of ground, about half a century’s worth,” writes Wainwright in the accompanying press release. “Sonically it’s all over the place and, at times, noticeably low-fi, but my co-producer Dick Connette and I decided that didn’t matter as much as offering up something that was spirited and representational… The sources at our disposal came in various formats – hard drives, cassettes, reel-to-reel tapes, B-sides, bootlegs, and reference CDs. There was too much to choose from, and plenty wasn’t even listened to but we did our level best to pick and assemble what we think amounts to a diverting two hours of listening.”
Peruse the full Years In The Making tracklisting and cover art below:
DISC ONE
FOLK
Rosin the Bow
You Ain’t Going Nowhere
Easy St. Louis Tweedle-Dee
Everybody I know
Philadelphia Lawyer
Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms
Love Gifts
Stewball
Floods of Tears
ROCKING OUT
Station Break
Have You Ever Been To Pittsburgh
2 Song Set
Cardboard Boxes
Smokey Joe’s Café
You Hurt Me Mantra
Rambunctious
I Wanna Be On MTV
KIDS
Birthday Poem / Happy Birthday / Animal Song
Your Mother & I
Button Nose
The Ballad of Famous & Harper
Teenager’s Lament
Things
DISC TWO
LOVE HURTS
Unrequited to the Nth Degree
Ulcer
You Can’t Fail Me Now
No
Rowena
Cheatin’
MISCELLANY
IDTTYWLM
Down Where the Drunkards Roll
POW
Meet the Wainwrights
HOLLYWOOD
Liza Minnelli Interview
Hollywood Hopeful
Valley Morning
Trailer
THE BIG PICTURE
God’s Got a Shit List
Thank You, Mr. Hubble
It Ain’t Gaza
Out of This World
Birthday Boy
