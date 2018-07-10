Loudon Wainwright III announces 42-song rarities collection

Years In The Making compiles outtakes, demos, sessions, live tracks and more

Loudon Wainwright III will release a career-spanning compilation of rarities and unreleased material on September 14, entitled Years In The Making.

The album features “orphaned album cuts, live recordings, radio appearances, home demos and more”, none of which have been released on CD and vinyl before.

The two-disc, 42-track set is divided into seven chapters within a 60-page hardbound book. The package includes dozens of scans of documents, introspective musings and other artefacts from what Loudon calls his “swinging life” in addition to paintings and drawings by friends and fans. The artwork was created by New Yorker cartoonist Ed Steed.

Listen to the song “Floods Of Tears” below:

“Years In The Making covers a lot of ground, about half a century’s worth,” writes Wainwright in the accompanying press release. “Sonically it’s all over the place and, at times, noticeably low-fi, but my co-producer Dick Connette and I decided that didn’t matter as much as offering up something that was spirited and representational… The sources at our disposal came in various formats – hard drives, cassettes, reel-to-reel tapes, B-sides, bootlegs, and reference CDs. There was too much to choose from, and plenty wasn’t even listened to but we did our level best to pick and assemble what we think amounts to a diverting two hours of listening.”

Peruse the full Years In The Making tracklisting and cover art below:

DISC ONE

FOLK

Rosin the Bow

You Ain’t Going Nowhere

Easy St. Louis Tweedle-Dee

Everybody I know

Philadelphia Lawyer

Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms

Love Gifts

Stewball

Floods of Tears

ROCKING OUT

Station Break

Have You Ever Been To Pittsburgh

2 Song Set

Cardboard Boxes

Smokey Joe’s Café

You Hurt Me Mantra

Rambunctious

I Wanna Be On MTV

KIDS

Birthday Poem / Happy Birthday / Animal Song

Your Mother & I

Button Nose

The Ballad of Famous & Harper

Teenager’s Lament

Things

DISC TWO

LOVE HURTS

Unrequited to the Nth Degree

Ulcer

You Can’t Fail Me Now

No

Rowena

Cheatin’

MISCELLANY

IDTTYWLM

Down Where the Drunkards Roll

POW

Meet the Wainwrights

HOLLYWOOD

Liza Minnelli Interview

Hollywood Hopeful

Valley Morning

Trailer

THE BIG PICTURE

God’s Got a Shit List

Thank You, Mr. Hubble

It Ain’t Gaza

Out of This World

Birthday Boy

