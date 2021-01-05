Loretta Lynn announces her 50th album, Still Woman Enough

Loretta Lynn’s new album, Still Woman Enough, will be released by Legacy on March 19. Amazingly, it will be the 88-year-old country legend’s 50th studio album.

Still Woman Enough is a mixture of new compositions, reworkings of songs from her vast back catalogue and new takes on country standards. Watch a video for “Coal Miner’s Daughter (Recitation)” below:

The album was produced by Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash. It features appearances from Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.

“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album,” says Lynn. “We girl singers gotta stick together. It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since Coal Miner’s Daughter first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”

Peruse the full tracklisting below and pre-order Still Woman Enough here.

01 Still Woman Enough (ft. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood)

02 Keep on the Sunny Side

03 Honky Tonk Girl

04 I Don’t Feel at Home Any More

05 Old Kentucky Home

06 Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation

07 One’s on the Way (ft. Margo Price)

08 I Wanna Be Free

09 Where No One Stands Alone

10 I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight

11 I Saw the Light

12 My Love

13 You Ain’t Woman Enough (ft. Tanya Tucker)