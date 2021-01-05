Loretta Lynn announces her 50th album, Still Woman Enough

Loretta Lynn’s new album, Still Woman Enough, will be released by Legacy on March 19. Amazingly, it will be the 88-year-old country legend’s 50th studio album.
Still Woman Enough is a mixture of new compositions, reworkings of songs from her vast back catalogue and new takes on country standards. Watch a video for “Coal Miner’s Daughter (Recitation)” below:
The album was produced by Lynn’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash. It features appearances from Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood.
“I am just so thankful to have some of my friends join me on my new album,” says Lynn. “We girl singers gotta stick together. It’s amazing how much has happened in the 50 years since Coal Miner’s Daughter first came out and I’m extremely grateful to be given a part to play in the history of American music.”
Peruse the full tracklisting below and pre-order Still Woman Enough here.
01 Still Woman Enough (ft. Reba McEntire and Carrie Underwood)
02 Keep on the Sunny Side
03 Honky Tonk Girl
04 I Don’t Feel at Home Any More
05 Old Kentucky Home
06 Coal Miner’s Daughter Recitation
07 One’s on the Way (ft. Margo Price)
08 I Wanna Be Free
09 Where No One Stands Alone
10 I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight
11 I Saw the Light
12 My Love
13 You Ain’t Woman Enough (ft. Tanya Tucker)