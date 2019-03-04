Listen to a new podcast featuring Pauline Black, Cosey Fanni Tutti and more

The Last Bohemians celebrates "female firebrands and maverick outsiders"

The Last Bohemians is a new podcast, profiling inspirational female artists, musicians and cultural figures.

Hosted by Guardian/Observer journalist Kate Hutchinson, the first series features interviews with Cosey Fanni Tutti, Pauline Black of The Selecter, Pamela Des Barres, Molly Parkin, Bonnie Greer and LSD campaigner Amanda Feilding.

Read more about The Last Bohemians here and listen to all six episodes below:

