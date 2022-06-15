Lindsey Buckingham announces rescheduled UK and Ireland dates

Lindsey Buckingham has confirmed his rescheduled UK and European shows.

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and singer was in May forced to postpone the tour after he and members of his live band and crew contracted COVID.

A statement at the time read: “This is heartbreaking for Lindsey, he was so excited to come to Europe for the first time as a solo artist this spring.”

Buckingham will now play shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool and London between October 3 and October 6, 2022.

The UK run follows rearranged gigs in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway and Germany. Original tickets are valid for all the corresponding new dates.

Lindsey Buckingham’s UK and European tour dates 2022:

OCTOBER

Saturday 01 – London, London Palladium

Monday 03 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Tuesday 04 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

Thursday 06 – Dublin, Helix

Speaking in an interview with Clash last year Buckingham shared his view that Fleetwood Mac “were the kind of group who didn’t – on paper – belong in the same group together”.

He added, however: “But yet that was the very thing that made us so effective. There was a synergy there, where the whole became more than the sum of its parts. What happens is that you begin to understand that, and accept it as a gift.”