Legendary drummer Hal Blaine has died, aged 90

Brian Wilson and Ringo Starr pay tribute

Legendary rock and pop drummer Hal Blaine has died, aged 90.

Blaine was a key member of the elite cabal of LA backroom musicians who came to be known as the Wrecking Crew. He played on a staggering number of epochal ’60s pop hits, including The Ronettes’ “Be My Baby”, “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley, “I Got You Babe” by Sonny & Cher and “Mr Tambourine Man” by The Byrds, as well The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album and many of Simon & Garfunkel’s best-known songs.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Blaine, along with the rest of the Wrecking Crew, was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2000. They calculated that he “played on more hit records than any drummer in the rock era, including 40 No. 1 singles and 150 that made the Top 10”.

Brian Wilson paid tribute, tweeting that “Hal taught me a lot, and he had so much to do with our success – he was the greatest drummer ever.”

The Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz wrote that “Hal played drums on the soundtrack of our lives for many of us”, while Ringo Starr hailed him as “an incredible musician”.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Keith Richards, Anne Briggs, Edwyn Collins, Lou Reed, Humble Pie, Robert Forster, Jenny Lewis, James Brown and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Pond, Ex Hex, Hand Habits, Lambchop, Stephen Malkmus, Kel Assouf and Patty Griffin.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.