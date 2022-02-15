Kurt Vile announces new album, (watch my moves)

Kurt Vile has announced details of a new album, (watch my moves).
The album is released on April 15 through his new label, Verve Records.
You can watch the video for “Like Exploding Stones” here:
The album’s fifteen tracks include a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s “Wages Of Sin”.
The album was recorded at OKV Central— Vile’s newly created home studio in the Mount Airy neighborhood of Philadelphia — and self-produced along with help from longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf. In addition to Schnapf, Vile’s longtime band, The Violators, the album features special guests including Sun Ra Arkestra’s James Stewart, Cate Le Bon and percussionists Stella Mozgawa and Sarah Jones.
The tracklisting for (watch my moves) is:
Goin on a Plane Today
Flyin (like a fast train)
Palace of OKV in Reverse
Like Exploding Stones
Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone)
Hey Like a Child
Jesus on a Wire
Fo Sho
Cool Water
Chazzy Don’t Mind
(shiny things)
Say the Word
Wages Of Sin
kurt runner
Stuffed Leopard