Kurt Vile announces new album, Bottle It In

Hear his new single, "Bassackwards"

Kurt Vile will release his new album Bottle It In on October 12 via Matador.

Hear “Bassackwards”, the next single to be taken from it, below:

Bottle It In was recorded across a number of sessions, helmed by producers including Rob Schnapf, Shawn Everett and Peter Katis. Musical guests include Cass McCombs, Mary Lattimore and Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint.

Kurt Vile & The Violators embark on a world tour in October, full dates below:

10/12 – Hamburg, Germany – Grünspan ^

10/13 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik ^

10/14 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller #

10/15 – Stockholm, Sweden – Bern #

10/16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega #

10/18 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys #

10/19 – Munich, Germany – Muffathalle #

10/20 – Zurich, Switzerland – X-Tra #

10/21 – Lyon, France – Epicerie Moderne #

10/22 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo #

10/23 – Madrid, Spain – Teatro Barceló #

10/25 – Lisbon, Spain – Lisboa Ao Vivo #

10/26 – Porto, Portugal – Hard Club #

10/27 – Bilbao, Spain – BIME Festival #

10/28 – Bordeaux, France – Theatre Barbey #

10/29 – Paris, France – La Cigale #

10/30 – Brussels, Belgium – Autumn Falls @ AB #

11/1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso #

11/2 – Köln, Germany – Kantine #

11/3 – Groningen, Netherlands – Take Root Festival

11/5 – Brighton, UK – Concorde 2 #

11/6 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire #

11/7 – London, UK – Shepherd’s Bush Empire #

11/8 – Bristol, UK – St Philips Gate #

11/9 – Birmingham, UK – The Crossing #

11/10 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall #

11/11 – Leeds, UK – 02 Academy #

11/13 – Glasgow, UK – 02 ABC #

11/14 – Dublin, Ireland – Vicar Street #

11/15 – Belfast, UK – The Limelight #

11/24 – Boston, MA – House of Blues *

11/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

11/30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

12/3 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse *

12/5 – Oklahoma City, OK – Jones Assembly *

12/6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

12/7 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall *

12/9 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park *

12/11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern *

12/12 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre *

12/14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom *

12/15 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre *

12/16 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom *

12/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

12/20 – Madison, WI – Sylvee *

12/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall *

12/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre *

4/18-20 – Tyagarah, Australia – Byron Bay Bluesfest

^ denotes w/ Meg Baird (solo)

# denotes w/ Meg Baird & Mary Lattimore

* denotes w/ Jessica Pratt

