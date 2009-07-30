Kris Kristofferson Pays Tribute To Johnny Cash On New Album

Bob Dylan's drummer Jim Keltner also plays on Closer To The Bone

Kris Kristofferson, who is to be awarded the BMI Icon Award at the 57th annual Country Awards in November, has revealed details about his forthcoming new studio album ‘Closer To The Bone’.

Featuring Dylan drummer Jim Keltner on drums as well as Rolling Stones producer Don Was on bass, Rami Jaffee on keyboards and the late Stephen Bruton on guitar, the eleven track album is set for release on September 28.

Speaking about the new record, Kristofferson has said: “I like the intimacy of the new album. It has a general mood of reflecting on where we all are at this end of life.”

The track “Good Morning John” is written as a tribute to Kristofferson’s mentor and friend, the late Johnny Cash.

Kris Kristofferson’s Closer To The Bone album track list is:

‘Closer To The Bone’



‘From Here To Forever’



‘Holy Woman’



‘Starlight And Stone’



‘Sister Sinead’



‘Hall Of Angels’



‘Love Don’t Live Here Anymore’



‘Good Morning John’



‘Tell Me One More Time’



‘Let The Walls Come Down’



‘The Wonder’

