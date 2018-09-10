Kate Bush announces lyric book, How To Be Invisible

With foreword by novelist David Mitchell

How To Be Invisible is a new book of Kate Bush’s selected lyrics, to be published by Faber on December 6.

The lyrics have been selected and arranged by Bush herself, with a foreword by the novelist David Mitchell.

“For millions around the world, Kate is way more than another singer-songwriter,” says Mitchell. “She is a creator of musical companions that travel with you through life. One paradox about her is that while her lyrics are avowedly idiosyncratic, those same lyrics evoke emotions and sensations that feel universal.”

How To Be Invisible will be initially available in hardback and e-book formats, both priced £14.99. There is also an exclusive limited edition version which you can find more about by signing up here.

