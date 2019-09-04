Judy Collins announces new album, Winter Stories

In collaboration with Jonas Fjeld and Chatham County Line

Judy Collins has announced a new album, in collaboration with Norwegian singer-songwriter Jonas Fjeld and bluegrass band Chatham County Line.

Winter Stories will be released by Wildflower/Cleopatra on November 15.

The album is a collection of new tunes and classics, including Judy Collins evergreens “The Blizzard” (now extended to seven minutes) and “Mountain Girl”, plus a re-recording of Fjeld’s “Angels In The Snow” and a rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “The River.”

“I knew Jonas and Chatham County Line would be a great fit with me,” says Collins. “The language of music overarches everything, including geography. When we came together in the studio, we found we could speak to each other in a way that was compatible and nuanced.” Adds Fjeld: “What bonded us was a shared love of great songs.”

Judy Collins has also announced a UK tour for early 2020, supported by Jonas Fjeld. Peruse the dates below:

Sat January 11th 2020 — LIVERPOOL Grand Central Hall

Mon January 13th 2020 — MANCHESTER Royal Northern College Of Music

Tues January 14th 2020 — GATESHEAD The Sage

Weds January 15th 2020 — NOTTINGHAM Playhouse

Sat January 18th 2020 — BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Town Hall

Sun January 19th 2020 — WIMBORNE Tivoli Theatre

Mon January 20th 2020 — LONDON Union Chapel

Weds January 22nd 2020 — GUILDFORD G Live

Mon February 3rd 2020 — EDINBURGH Queen’s Hall

