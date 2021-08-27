Subscribe
News

Johnny Marr teases release of new music: “I’m back”

"New music. Let's go"

By Will Richards
MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 13: Johnny Marr perfoms on stage at Madcool Festival on July 13, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Javier Bragado/WireImage)

Trending Now

Johnny Marr has shared a snippet of new music, hinting that new material is on the way very soon – watch the teaser below.

The former Smiths guitarist last released a solo album with 2018’s Call The Comet, following on from 2013’s The Messenger and the following year’s Playland.

Earlier this month, Marr announced that he’d signed a new worldwide album deal with the music publisher BMG, and has now teased new music seemingly from that forthcoming album.

Advertisement

“I’m back… we’re back. New music. Let’s go,” Marr wrote on Twitter today (August 26) alongside a snippet of new music featuring an electronic drum beat and visuals of Marr in what looks like a new music video.

Watch the teaser below:

Marr is currently working on new music in the studio, and will next play a string of intimate tour dates in the UK in September.

Those gigs will serve as a warm-up for his support slot at the Courteeners’ sold-out show at Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground on September 25.

The new music would be Marr’s first solo efforts since 2019 singles “The Bright Parade” and eco-disco track “Armatopia”.

Advertisement

Reviewing his last full-length album, 2018’s Call The CometUncut wrote: “It might be best to appreciate Call The Comet as a sublime soundtrack, possibly the most atmospheric, widescreen guitar album you’ll hear all year.

“With maybe only Paul Weller as a peer, he’s still refusing to look back, to reform, to trade on his awesome back pages. Almost 40 years on, he’s still unmistakeably the cocksure kid from that ’80s clothes shop making his own demands on the future.”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Peter Watts -

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on new B-Sides & Rarities compilation: “You can’t buy that stuff!”

As a new compilation featuring previously unreleased material from Nick Cave’s recent studio albums emerges, the Bad Seeds, with Cave himself, take us on a tour of their secret history – a rich and strange phantasmagoria of lost songs, near-forgotten gems and other sonic outcasts
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More