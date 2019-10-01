Jimi Hendrix’s Band Of Gypsys expanded to 8xLP set

Songs For Groovy Children contains all four complete 1969/70 Fillmore East shows

Songs For Groovy Children is a new 5xCD or 8xLP Jimi Hendrix box set that compiles his four legendary shows at New York’s Fillmore East on December 31, 1969 and January 1, 1970.

These recordings formed the basis for Hendrix’s 1970 Band Of Gypsys album (as well as 1999’s Live At The Fillmore East), but this is the first time the shows have been released in their entirety. The songs have been restored to their original sequence and newly mixed by Eddie Kramer.

Watch a trailer for Songs For Groovy Children and check out the LP tracklisting below:

12/31/69 1st Set:

DISC ONE/SIDE ONE

1) Power Of Soul

2) Lover Man

3) Hear My Train A Comin’

DISC ONE/SIDE TWO

1) Changes

2) Izabella

3) Machine Gun

DISC TWO/SIDE ONE

1) Stop

2) Ezy Ryder

3) Bleeding Heart

DISC TWO/SIDE TWO

1) Earth Blues

2) Burning Desire

12/31/69 2nd Set:

DISC THREE/SIDE ONE

1) Auld Lang Syne%

2) Who Knows %

3) Fire

DISC THREE/SIDE TWO

1) Ezy Ryder*

2) Machine Gun%

DISC FOUR/SIDE ONE

1) Stone Free

2) Changes*

DISC FOUR/SIDE TWO

1) Message To Love*

2) Stop*

3) Foxy Lady

1/1/70 1st Set:

DISC FIVE/SIDE ONE

1) Who Knows +

2) Machine Gun+

DISC FIVE/SIDE TWO

1) Changes+

2) Power Of Soul%

3) Stepping Stone%

4) Foxy Lady+

DISC SIX/SIDE ONE

1) Stop %

2) Earth Blues+

3) Burning Desire%

1/1/70 2nd Set:

DISC SIX/SIDE TWO

1) Stone Free%

2) Power Of Soul#

DISC SEVEN/SIDE ONE

1) Changes#

2) Message To Love#

DISC SEVEN/SIDE TWO

1) Machine Gun%

2) Lover Man*

3) Steal Away*

DISC EIGHT/SIDE ONE

1) Earth Blues%

2) Voodoo Child (Slight Return)%

3) We Gotta Live Together#

DISC EIGHT/SIDE TWO

1) Wild Thing%

2) Hey Joe*

3) Purple Haze*

*previously unreleased

+first time on CD/LP/streaming (previously only available as part of concert film)

#longer, unedited versions of previously released material, and newly remixed

%back in print on CD/LP for the first time in a decade, and newly remixed

The CD and digital edition of Songs For Groovy Children will be released on November 22, with the vinyl release to follow on December 13. Pre-order here.

