Jeff Tweedy shares new song, “Cold Water”, written for Parks And Recreation

Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy has shared a new song as Scott Tanner, the character he played in a Parks And Recreation cameo.

In the sitcom, Tanner is the frontman of fictional band Land Ho! which Chris Pratt’s character Andy Dwyer successfully reunited for a benefit concert.

Tweedy (as Tanner) has now released “Cold Water”, a track written for The Awesome Album, the recently announced real-life debut album from Dwyer’s fictional band in the show, Mouse Rat.

Featuring on the song is Duke Silver, the saxophone-wielding alter-ego of the show’s character Ron Swanson (played by Nick Offerman) – watch its surreal video below.

The Awesome Album is a 15-track record and will arrive on August 27 through Dualtone Music Group and Entertainment 720 (the fictional company founded by Aziz Ansari’s character Tom Haverford in the show). The album will also be given a limited-edition vinyl run and merchandise range.

Back in his real life, Tweedy last week shared a cover of Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s new collaboration “Like I Used To” with his son Spencer.