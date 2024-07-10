J Spaceman & John Coxon announce Music for William Eggleston’s Stranded In Canton

Jason Pierce and John Coxon have announced details of an instrumental score for Stranded In Canton, William Eggleston’s 1970s art film, which is released October 18 via Fat Possum and available to preorder here.

To accompany the announcement J Spaceman & John Coxon have shared the track “Mother’s milk” from the album:

In 2015, Spaceman, Coxon and friends – including Spiritualized alumni Tony “Doggen” Foster, and drummer Rupert Clervaux – performed a new original score live at a special film screening at London’s Barbican Gallery. The recording sat on a shelf for 10 years, and will finally be unveiled through this release. In addition, Spaceman and Coxon will perform the work in London, New York, Los Angeles and Eggleston’s hometown of Memphis, on the invitation of the photographer’s son Winston Eggleston. All dates are listed below.

Stranded In Canton is a black-and-white film portrait of Memphis in 1974, shot in bars and on street corners, showing Eggleston’s friends carousing, playing music and firing pistols into the night sky.

“With Memphis, I grew up with and I fell in love with that whole part of the world and the music that came from there,” explains Spaceman. “Memphis is infused with this magic, then this dreadful poverty as well. There’s a strangeness to it. It’s a place where I never felt comfortable. When I was making Ladies and Gentlemen [We Are Floating in Space], I went out and did some work with Jim Dickinson because, much as I wanted to have him help me with my record, I just wanted to go and meet the man. He was always a bit like Dr. John, a walking encyclopaedia with knowledge of all the music of that area, all the blues musicians and all the stuff that doesn’t get written about. So, the Eggleston film is a spying hole into that world. Jim Dickinson even plays in the movie, Furry Lewis plays in the movie too, but there’s also an unhinged craziness. It feels dangerous.”

The Spaceman and Coxon live dates are:

Wednesday, November 20 – London, UK @ EartH

Wednesday, December 4 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

Saturday, December 7 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Theater (WYXR)

Monday, December 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever