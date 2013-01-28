Iggy And The Stooges finish first album in five years

Iggy And The Stooges have finished recording their new album called Ready To Die. The album is the first studio album from the band since 2007's The Weirdness. It also marks the return of guitarist James Williamson, who left the band after 1973's Raw Power, and who is also believed to have produced the record. Williamson rejoined the Stooges following guitarist Ron Asheton's death in 2009.

Iggy And The Stooges have finished recording their new album called Ready To Die.

The album is the first studio album from the band since 2007’s The Weirdness. It also marks the return of guitarist James Williamson, who left the band after 1973’s Raw Power, and who is also believed to have produced the record. Williamson rejoined the Stooges following guitarist Ron Asheton’s death in 2009.

According to HitFlix the album has been mixed by Ed Cherney, who worked with Iggy Pop on his Brick By Brick album in 1990. “It’s raw,” said Cherney. “They’re great songs, but not necessarily big choruses. They’re the anti-christ of anthems.”

Speaking about the album’s lyrics, Cherney said, they’re “very timely. [Iggy Pop] knows what he wants to say. He’s watching the world around him.”

HitFlix also claim confirmed track titles include “I Got a Job But It Don’t Pay Shit” and “Gun”.