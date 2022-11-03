Subscribe
IDLES announce fifth anniversary Brutalism reissue

The Bristol' post-punks' blistering debut album arrived in 2017

By Alex Gallagher
IDLES
IDLES. Image: Tom Ham

IDLES have announced a reissue of their 2017 debut album Brutalism to mark five years since it first arrived.

Set to arrive on December 9, the new 5 Years Of Brutalism edition will feature alternate artwork designed by frontman Joe Talbot, and will be pressed on cherry red vinyl. Digital versions will also feature a live album, taken from the band’s secret set on the BBC Introducing Stage during Glastonbury this year, in which they performed ‘Brutalism’ in full.

“What started as a headstone slab of indulgence and unrest became a long journey of beauty, forgiveness, and gratitude,” Talbot wrote in a statement announcing the reissue. “Little did we know that it was not just a headstone but the foundations we were building, for a house full to the brim with loving human beings. Thank you so so much.”

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared a live version of Brutalism track “1049 Gotho” taken from their BBC Introducing at Glastonbury performance. Listen to that below – pre-orders for 5 Years Of Brutalism are available here.

Brutalism was released in March of 2017, marking the band’s first full-length release after 2012 EP Welcome and its 2015 follow-up Meat.

IDLES have gone on to release three more albums since Brutalism arrived: 2018 follow-up Joy As An Act Of Resistance, 2020’s Ultra Mono and last year’s Crawler.

