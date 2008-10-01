Hot Chip To Headline Matter This Month

Band revealed as secret bill toppers for their former label's 10th birthday

Hot Chip have been revealed as headliners for their former label Moshi Moshi’s 10th birthday party at new London venue Matter later this month.

Topping the bill which includes other artists on the Moshi Moshi roster past and present including Kate nash, Florence and the Machine and Tilly and the Wall, the anniversary show takes place on October 18.

Hot Chip’s debut four track 12″ and debut album “Coming On Strong” were both released through the independent label in 2004.

Moshi co-founder Michael McClatchley has said about getting the band to play: “When we first started talking about doing a 10th birthday show Hot Chip were the first name to go on the list. They have defined Moshi Moshi more than any other. Musically and culturally they encapsulate what we want Moshi Moshi to be about. And they were the first band we worked with to cross-over to mainstream success.”

Tickets are available here , £1 from each ticket will go to the charity Shelter and include a Thames boat ride to the venue in North Greenwich.

For more music and film news click here