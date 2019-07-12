The Hollies’ Allan Clarke announces new album, 20 years after retiring

Resurgence is out on September 20

20 years after he retired from music to spend time with his family, The Hollies lead singer Allan Clarke has returned with a new solo album Resurgence, due out on September 20 via BMG.

Hear the first song from it, “Journey Of Regret”, below:

“For many years, people have asked ‘Why don’t you go back to singing?’,” says Clarke. “What I couldn’t do was perform Hollies songs any more. But what I should have said was that there may be a time when I’ll be able to sing, because I’ll be doing songs that maybe I’ll write myself. It was always on the back burner.

“But then I said to my son Toby, who’s been involved musically in the family since the year he was born, ‘I’ve got a song I’ve done on guitar, but I don’t know what to do with it, what do you suggest?’ He said ‘You should learn to use GarageBand,’ and showed me how… It’s given me a new lease of life in doing something I thought I’d never do again.”

