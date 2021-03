To mark the album’s one-year anniversary, Katie Crutchfield AKA Waxahatchee has added three bonus cover versions to Saint Cloud (one of Uncut’s Top 10 albums of 2020).

Hear her takes on “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning” by Dolly Parton, “Streets Of Philadelphia” by Bruce Springsteen and “Fruits Of My Labor” by Lucinda Williams below. The latter was captured during the Saint Cloud sessions, while the other two were “recorded a few months back just for fun” with producer Brad Cook.