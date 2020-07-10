Hear Toots & The Maytals’ new single, “Warning Warning”

Toots & The Maytals will release their first album in a decade, Got To Be Tough, via Trojan Jamaica/BMG on August 28.

Hear the latest single from it, “Warning Warning”, below:

Advertisement

Says Toots Hibbert: “I want to ask everyone to keep their focus in this time of wonders. Make such focus be of good faith, love each other, take it as a warning and exercise brotherly and sisterly care for each other of all race, religion and creed.”

You can read an in-depth interview with Toots in the new issue of Uncut, out next week. Look out for the full issue reveal on Tuesday.