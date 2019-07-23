Hear Tinariwen’s new song, “Zawal”

Featuring The Bad Seeds' Warren Ellis

Tinariwen’s new album Amadjar is out on September 6, featuring guests including Cass McCombs, Micah Nelson and Sunn O)))’s Stephen O’Malley.

Read more about it here and listen to a new song from it, “Zawal”, about witnessing the solar eclipse. It features The Bad Seeds’ Warren Ellis, plus Noura Mint Seymali and Jeiche Ould Chighaly:

Tinariwen have four UK and Ireland dates coming up, check them out below:

11.11.19 – Olympia – DUBLIN

12.11.19 – Trinity – BRISTOL

13.11.19 – Manchester Cathedral – MANCHESTER

14.11.19 – EaRTH – LONDON

