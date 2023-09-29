Subscribe
Hear The Rolling Stones’ “Sweet Sound Of Heaven”

Big, roof-raising Gospel soul featuring Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Mark Seliger

Those British bad boys The Rolling Stones have released a new track, “Sweet Sound Of Heaven“, from their forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds.

You can hear it below.

Following “Angry“, which they released earlier this month, “Sweet Sound Of Heaven” channels the Gospel soul favoured by the band earlier in their career – especially “Shine A Light” from Exile On Main Street. The song features Lady Gaga on vocals and, on Rhodes, piano and Moog, Stevie Wonder.

Hackney Diamonds is released by Universal on October 20.

You can pre-order the album here.

