Hear Teenage Fanclub’s new single, “I’m More Inclined”

Teenage Fanclub’s new album Endless Arcade will now be released on April 30, via PeMa.
Hear the latest single to be take from it, the Norman Blake-penned “I’m More Inclined”, below:
Says the band’s Raymond McGinley: “When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’— and that was ‘I’m More Inclined.’ He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”
Pre-order Endless Arcade on translucent green, pink or clear vinyl, as well as CD and limited cassette, here.
Peruse Teenage Fanclub’s rescheduled UK and European tourdates below, and buy tickets here.
7th September 2021 – Manchester – Academy 2
8th September 2021 – London – Forum
14th September 2021 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall
15th September 2021 – Aberdeen – Music Hall
16th September 2021 – Glasgow – Barrowland
8th April 2022- Sheffield – Leadmill
9th April 2022 – Leeds – Beckett’s
10th April 2022 – Nottingham – Rock City
12th April 2022 – Birmingham – Institute
13th April 2022 – Norwich – Waterfront
14th April 2022 – Bath – Komedia
16th April 2022 – Brighton – Chalk
17th April 2022 – Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms
20th April 2022 – Belfast – Empire Music Hall
21st April 2022 – Dublin – Academy
23rd April 2022 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
24th April 2022 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan
25th April 2022 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
27th April 2022 – Hamburg, DE – Knust
28th April 2022 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
29th April 2022 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk
1st May 2022 – Munich, DE – Strom
2nd May 2022 – Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache
4th May 2022 – Lyon, FR – Épicerie Moderne
5th May 2022 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux
6th May 2022 – Rouen, FR – Le 106
7th May 2022 – Paris, FR – La Gaîté Lyrique
8th May 2022 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar
9th May 2022 – Utrecht, NL – De Helling