Hear Teenage Fanclub’s new single, “I’m More Inclined”

Teenage Fanclub’s new album Endless Arcade will now be released on April 30, via PeMa.

Hear the latest single to be take from it, the Norman Blake-penned “I’m More Inclined”, below:

Advertisement

Says the band’s Raymond McGinley: “When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’— and that was ‘I’m More Inclined.’ He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

Pre-order Endless Arcade on translucent green, pink or clear vinyl, as well as CD and limited cassette, here.

Peruse Teenage Fanclub’s rescheduled UK and European tourdates below, and buy tickets here.

7th September 2021 – Manchester – Academy 2

8th September 2021 – London – Forum

14th September 2021 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall

15th September 2021 – Aberdeen – Music Hall

16th September 2021 – Glasgow – Barrowland

8th April 2022- Sheffield – Leadmill

9th April 2022 – Leeds – Beckett’s

10th April 2022 – Nottingham – Rock City

12th April 2022 – Birmingham – Institute

13th April 2022 – Norwich – Waterfront

14th April 2022 – Bath – Komedia

16th April 2022 – Brighton – Chalk

17th April 2022 – Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms

20th April 2022 – Belfast – Empire Music Hall

21st April 2022 – Dublin – Academy

23rd April 2022 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

24th April 2022 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan

25th April 2022 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

27th April 2022 – Hamburg, DE – Knust

28th April 2022 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater

29th April 2022 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

1st May 2022 – Munich, DE – Strom

2nd May 2022 – Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache

4th May 2022 – Lyon, FR – Épicerie Moderne

5th May 2022 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux

6th May 2022 – Rouen, FR – Le 106

7th May 2022 – Paris, FR – La Gaîté Lyrique

8th May 2022 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

9th May 2022 – Utrecht, NL – De Helling