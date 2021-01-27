Subscribe
News

Hear Teenage Fanclub’s new single, “I’m More Inclined”

Plus rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates announced

Sam Richards
Credit: Donald Milne

Trending Now

FeaturesStephen Troussé - 0

Leonard Cohen: “He charmed the beast”

Cohen's turbulent '70s charted in the new issue of Uncut
Read more
FeaturesRob Hughes - 0

The Clash in New York: “De Niro took us out clubbing”

The new issue of Uncut explores the band's legendary 1981 residency at Bond's Casino
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

My Life In Music: Courtney Marie Andrews

The Arizona singer-songwriter reveals the albums that inspire her: “Harp on a funk record, yeah!”
Read more
BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 1st Uncut Playlist Of 2021

I hope you've had a chance to pick up our first issue of 2021 - Leonard Cohen, The Clash,...
Read more

Teenage Fanclub’s new album Endless Arcade will now be released on April 30, via PeMa.

Hear the latest single to be take from it, the Norman Blake-penned “I’m More Inclined”, below:

Advertisement

Says the band’s Raymond McGinley: “When we first starting talking about getting songs together for a new album, Norman said, ‘I have one ready to go now!’— and that was ‘I’m More Inclined.’ He played it to us, we loved it, and that got us started on the whole thing that became Endless Arcade.”

Pre-order Endless Arcade on translucent green, pink or clear vinyl, as well as CD and limited cassette, here.

Peruse Teenage Fanclub’s rescheduled UK and European tourdates below, and buy tickets here.

7th September 2021 – Manchester – Academy 2
8th September 2021 – London – Forum
14th September 2021 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall
15th September 2021 – Aberdeen – Music Hall
16th September 2021 – Glasgow – Barrowland

8th April 2022- Sheffield – Leadmill
9th April 2022 – Leeds – Beckett’s
10th April 2022 – Nottingham – Rock City
12th April 2022 – Birmingham – Institute
13th April 2022 – Norwich – Waterfront
14th April 2022 – Bath – Komedia
16th April 2022 – Brighton – Chalk
17th April 2022 – Portsmouth – Wedgewood Rooms
20th April 2022 – Belfast – Empire Music Hall
21st April 2022 – Dublin – Academy
23rd April 2022 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik
24th April 2022 – Oslo, NO – Vulkan
25th April 2022 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset
27th April 2022 – Hamburg, DE – Knust
28th April 2022 – Berlin, DE – Columbia Theater
29th April 2022 – Dusseldorf, DE – Zakk

1st May 2022 – Munich, DE – Strom
2nd May 2022 – Mannheim, DE – Alte Feuerwache
4th May 2022 – Lyon, FR – Épicerie Moderne
5th May 2022 – Nantes, FR – Stereolux
6th May 2022 – Rouen, FR – Le 106
7th May 2022 – Paris, FR – La Gaîté Lyrique
8th May 2022 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar
9th May 2022 – Utrecht, NL – De Helling

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
The last part of our Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie trilogy is here now. Beginning with Bowie’s rediscovery of his past in 1990, and...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 3 (1990-2016)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Leonard Cohen, The Clash, Sonny Rollins, Jane Weaver, Kraftwerk, The Black Keys, Warren Zevon, Alice Cooper, Bootsy Collins and Courtney Marie Andrews
Magazines

Uncut – March 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Keep a little Marc in your heart! Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Celebrating 50 years of “T Rextasy”: the...
Publications

T.Rex – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Neil Young, Cocteau Twins, Captain Beefheart, Syd Barrett, The Weather Station, Stevie Wonder, Nancy Sinatra, Buzzcocks and Uncut’s 2021 Preview
Magazines

Uncut – February 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Presenting the 148-page, Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide to Joni Mitchell. Includes archive features, in-depth reviews of every album, and her top 30 greatest songs....
Publications

Joni Mitchell – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More