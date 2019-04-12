Hear Tame Impala’s new single, “Borderline”

Plus new UK dates announced for June

Tame Impala have today released a new single called “Borderline”. Hear it below:

The band have also announced a couple of new UK and Ireland shows for June in addition to their festival dates. Peruse their full itinerary below, and buy tickets for London/Blackpool here.

April 13 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

April 20 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio,CA

May 02 – Ascend Amphitheatre – Nashville, TN

May 03 – Explore Asheville Arena – Asheville, NC

May 05 – Shaky Knees Music Festival – Atlanta, GA

May 06 – St. Augustine Amphitheater – St. Augustine, FL

May 07 – Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater – Miami Beach FL

May 11 – Corona Capital Festival – Guadalajara, MEXICO

May 25 – Boston Calling Festival – Boston, MA

May 31 – Primavera Festival – Barcelona

June 01 – We Love Green – Paris

June 05 – Garden – Gothenberg

June 06 – NorthSide – Aarhus

June 08 – O2 Arena – London

June 21 – Hurricane Festival – Sheebel

June 22 – Southside Festival – Neuhausen ob eck

June 24 – Empress Ballroom – Blackpool

June 26 – Glastonbury – Pilton

August 01-04 – Lollapalooza – Chicago, IL

August 09 – Flow Festival – Helsinki

August 14 – Pukkelpop – Hasselt

August 15 – La Route Du Rock – Rennes

August 16 – Lowlands Festival – Walibi Holland

