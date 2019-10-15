Hear Steve Gunn’s new acoustic EP

Plus watch a compilation of unusual live performances

Steve Gunn has released a compilation of performance videos from recent European tours, capturing him playing live, in session and in various unusual locations such as a bookshop, a converted convent in Ghent and on a London street.

Watch the ‘Unseen Anthology’ below:

It coincides with the release today of a seven-track EP, featuring acoustic versions of songs from Gunn’s album The Unseen In Between. Listen to Acoustic Unseen below:

