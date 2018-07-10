Hear a song from the new album by The Lemon Twigs

Go To School is an ambitious rock musical, featuring Todd Rundgren

The Lemon Twigs have announced details of their second album, to be be released by 4AD on August 24.

Conceived by brothers Brian and Michael D’Addario, Go To School is a rock musical telling the “heartbreaking coming-of-age story of Shane, a pure-of-heart chimpanzee raised as a human boy as he comes to terms with the obstacles of life”.

Shane’s father is played by Todd Rundgren, while the album also features Big Star’s Jody Stephens, plus the D’Addarios own parents.

Get Uncut delivered to your door – find out by clicking here!

Hear the album’s closer, “If You Give Enough”, below:

The Lemon Twigs come to London for a couple of headlining dates in August, before returning to the UK in September as special guests of Arctic Monkeys. See their full itinerary below:

August 8 – OSLO, NO – Øya Festival

August 9 – GOTHENBURG, SE – Way Out West Festival

August 11 – REES, DE – Haldern Pop Festival

August 14 – LONDON, UK – The Lexington

August 15 – LONDON, UK – The Lexington

August 17 – BRECON BEACONS, UK – Green Man Festival

August 18 – BIDDINGHUIZEN, NL – Lowlands Festival

August 19 – SAINT-MALO, FR – La Route Du Rock

August 23 – NEW YORK, NY – Baby’s All Right

September 6, 7 – MANCHESTER, UK – Manchester Arena*

September 9, 10, 12, 13 – LONDON, UK – O2 Arena*

September 15, 16 – BIRMINGHAM, UK – Birmingham Arena*

September 18, 19, 21, 22 – SHEFFIELD, UK – FlyDSA Arena*

September 24, 25 – DUBLIN, IE – 3Arena*

September 27, 28 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK – Metro Radio Arena*

October 15 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

October 16, 17 – LOS ANGELES, CA – Hollywood Bowl*

November 18 – MEXICO CITY, MX – Corona Capital

*supporting Arctic Monkeys

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Prince on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on John Coltrane, Graham Nash, Cowboy Junkies, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Hawkwind, Jennifer Warnes, Teenage Fanclub, David Sylvian, Wilko Johnson and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Israel Nash, Dirty Projectors, Luluc, Ty Segall and White Fence, Nathan Salsburg and Gwenifer Raymond.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.