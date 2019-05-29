Hear Sleater-Kinney’s new single, “Hurry On Home”

Produced by St Vincent

Sleater-Kinney have released a new single, their first new music since 2015’s No Cities To Love.

Hear “Hurry On Home”, produced by Annie Clark (AKA St Vincent) below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

No album has yet been announced but a press release teases “more eagerly anticipated new music on the horizon”.

Regarding this, the band’s Carrie Brownstein says, “Instead of just going into the studio to document what we’d done, we were going in to explore and to find the essence of something. To dig in deeper.” Corin Tucker says working on the new music “was like this manic energy of empowerment.”

Sleater-Kinney have also announced a North American tour for the autumn – for the full list of dates visit their official site.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The July 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from May 16, and available to order online now – with The Black Keys on the cover. Inside, you’ll find David Bowie, The Cure, Bruce Springsteen, Rory Gallagher, The Fall, Jake Xerxes Fussell, PP Arnold, Screaming Trees, George Harrison and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including PJ Harvey, Peter Perrett, Black Peaches, Calexico And Iron & Wine and Mark Mulcahy.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.