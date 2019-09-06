Hear new and unreleased versions of The Beatles’ “Oh! Darling”

From the upcoming Abbey Road reissue, out Sept 27

As reported last month in Uncut, September 27 will see The Beatles’ Abbey Road reissued in a number of different 50th Anniversary editions.

Now you can hear two more tracks from it: a brand new Giles Martin mix of “Oh! Darling”, alongside ‘Take 4’ of the same song from the Abbey Road sessions, which features an overdubbed Hammond organ from Billy Preston:

You can hear more music from the new editions of Abbey Road, as well as perusing the tracklisting for all versions, here.

