Read the complete tracklisting for The Beatles’ Abbey Road anniversary editions

A feast of outtakes, demos and more in 5.1 surround sound

The Beatles have announced plans for multiple anniversary editions of Abbey Road.

All these various packages will be released worldwide on September 27 by Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe.

“The Beatles recording journey had gone through many twists and turns, learning curves and thrilling rides. Here we were – still wondering at the magic of it all,” recalls Paul McCartney in his written foreword for Abbey Road’s anniversary edition packages.

Abbey Road’s Super Deluxe box set presents 40 tracks – including “The Long One” Trial Edit & Mix for the album’s epic Side 2 medley – on three CDs (stereo) and one Blu-ray disc (Dolby Atmos, 96kHz/24 bit high resolution stereo, and 96 kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1).

The four discs are housed in a slip-sleeved 12” by 12” 100-page hardbound book with McCartney’s foreword; Martin’s introduction; insightful, in-depth chapters written by Beatles historian, author, and radio producer Kevin Howlett covering the months preceding The Beatles’ Abbey Road sessions, track-by-track details and session notes, the cover art and photo shoot, and the album’s reception upon its release; plus an essay looking at the album’s influence through 50 years. The book is illustrated with rare and previously unpublished photographs, including many taken by Linda McCartney; never before published images of handwritten lyrics, sketches, and a George Martin score; Beatles correspondence, recording sheets, and tape boxes; and reproduced original print ads. The Super Deluxe digital audio collection presents all 40 tracks for download purchase and streaming in standard and MFiT formats, as well as in high resolution audio (96kHz/24 bit) for download.

Abbey Road’s limited edition Deluxe vinyl box set features all 40 tracks from the Super Deluxe collection on three 180-gram vinyl LPs. The album’s new stereo mix LP is packaged in a replicated sleeve, with the two Sessions LPs paired in their own jacket, presented with a four-page insert in a lift-top box.

The Deluxe 2CD set pairs the new stereo mix with versions taken from the session takes and demo recordings of its 17 songs, sequenced to match the album’s running order. The two discs are presented in a digipak with a 40-page booklet abridged from the Super Deluxe book.

The album’s new stereo mix is also available in 1CD and 180-gram 1LP vinyl packages, for digital download in standard and MFiT audio, and on a limited edition picture disc vinyl LP illustrated by the album’s front and back cover art images.

Abbey Road’s Super Deluxe and Deluxe vinyl box sets’ 23 session and demo recordings are presented in chronological order of their first recording dates.

Click here to listen to a stereo mix and studio demo of “Something”.

Here’s the fulltracklisting…

SUPER DELUXE [3CD+1Blu-ray set; digital audio collection]

CD ONE: 2019 Stereo Mix

1. Come Together

2. Something

3. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

4. Oh! Darling

5. Octopus’s Garden

6. I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

7. Here Comes The Sun

8. Because

9. You Never Give Me Your Money

10. Sun King

11. Mean Mr Mustard

12. Polythene Pam

13. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

14. Golden Slumbers

15. Carry That Weight

16. The End

17. Her Majesty

CD TWO: Sessions

1. I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)

2. Goodbye (Home Demo)

3. Something (Studio Demo)

4. The Ballad Of John And Yoko (Take 7)

5. Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)

6. Oh! Darling (Take 4)

7. Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

8. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

9. Her Majesty (Takes 1–3)

10. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1–3 / Medley)

11. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

12. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

CD THREE: Sessions

1. Come Together (Take 5)

2. The End (Take 3)

3. Come And Get It (Studio Demo)

4. Sun King (Take 20)

5. Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

6. Polythene Pam (Take 27)

7. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

8. Because (Take 1 – Instrumental)

9. The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix – 30 July 1969)

(Medley: You Never Give Me Your Money, Sun King, Mean Mr Mustard, Her Majesty, Polythene Pam, She Came In Through The Bathroom Window, Golden Slumbers, Carry That Weight, The End)

10. Something (Take 39 – Instrumental – Strings Only)

11. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 – Instrumental – Strings & Brass Only)

BLU-RAY: Abbey Road

Audio Features:

– Dolby Atmos

– 96kHz/24 bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

– 96kHz/24 bit High Res Stereo (2019 Stereo Mix)

DELUXE 3LP VINYL BOX SET (limited edition)

LP ONE: Side 1 (2019 Stereo Mix)

1. Come Together

2. Something

3. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer

4. Oh! Darling

5. Octopus’s Garden

6. I Want You (She’s So Heavy)

LP ONE: Side 2 (2019 Stereo Mix)

1. Here Comes The Sun

2. Because

3. You Never Give Me Your Money

4. Sun King

5. Mean Mr Mustard

6. Polythene Pam

7. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window

8. Golden Slumbers

9. Carry That Weight

10. The End

11. Her Majesty

LP TWO: Side 1 (Sessions)

1. I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session and Reduction Mix)

2. Goodbye (Home Demo)

3. Something (Studio Demo)

4. The Ballad of John and Yoko (Take 7)

5. Old Brown Shoe (Take 2)

LP TWO: Side 2 (Sessions)

1. Oh! Darling (Take 4)

2. Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

3. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

4. Her Majesty (Takes 1–3)

5. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1–3) / Medley)

6. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

7. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

LP THREE: Side 1 (Sessions)

1. Come Together (Take 5)

2. The End (Take 3)

3. Come and Get It (Studio Demo)

4. Sun King (Take 20)

5. Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

6. Polythene Pam (Take 27)

7. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

8. Because (Take 1 Instrumental)

LP THREE: Side 2 (Sessions)

1. The Long One (Trial Edit & Mix – 30 July 1969)

2. Something (Take 39 – Instrumental – Strings Only)

3. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Take 17 – Instrumental – Strings & Brass Only)

DELUXE 2CD

CD ONE: 2019 Stereo Mix

CD TWO: Sessions

1. Come Together (Take 5)

2. Something (Studio Demo)

3. Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Take 12)

4. Oh! Darling (Take 4)

5. Octopus’s Garden (Take 9)

6. I Want You (She’s So Heavy) (Trident Recording Session & Reduction Mix)

7. Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

8. Because (Take 1 Instrumental)

9. You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

10. Sun King (Take 20)

11. Mean Mr Mustard (Take 20)

12. Polythene Pam (Take 27)

13. She Came In Through The Bathroom Window (Take 27)

14. Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight (Takes 1–3 / Medley)

15. The End (Take 3)

16. Her Majesty (Takes 1–3)

STANDARD [1CD; digital; 1LP vinyl; limited edition 1LP picture disc vinyl]

2019 Stereo Mix

