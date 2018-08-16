Hear a new Low song, ‘Disarray’

It's the closer from the Duluth band's new LP, Double Negative

Low have unveiled another new track, “Disarray”, from their upcoming album Double Negative.

You can hear the track, the closing song of the LP, below. Meanwhile, the album will be released on September 14 on Sub Pop.

As with 2015’s Ones And Sixes, Double Negative was produced by BJ Burton at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.