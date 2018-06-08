Hear a new EP by Bon Iver/The National supergroup Big Red Machine

It's part of a trove of unreleased material hosted by new artist-led streaming platform People

New artist-led streaming service People, backed by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and Bryce and Aaron Dessner of The National, launched this week.

Designed as a vehicle for musicians to post experimental works, out-takes, collaborations and other ephemera that doesn’t fit into the usual release cycles, People is already hosting hundreds of previously unreleased tracks from Vernon and Dessner’s wide circle of musical acquaintances.

The undoubted highlight so far is a four-track EP from Vernon and Aaron Dessner’s collaborative project Big Red Machine. The EP features contributions from a number of other artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, Lisa Hannigan and Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry. Listen to it here.

Other highlights of People’s initial offering include an album of instrumental National out-takes called Songs Without Words, and a version of Leonard Cohen’s “Memories” recorded for Bryce Dessner’s wedding by the rest of The National, Sufjan Stevens and Thomas Bartlett, among others.

