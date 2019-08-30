Hear new Neil Young & Crazy Horse track, “Milky Way”

It's taken from the new NYCH album, Colorado

Neil Young & Crazy Horse have released a track for their new album, Colorado.

You can hear “Milky Way” below.

Colorado is Young’s first album with the Horse since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill and will be released by Reprise Records on October 25.

Colorado was recorded mostly live in the studio in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and was produced by Young and John Hanlon with additional mixing at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

The album will be available on high resolution digital audio through Neil Young Archives, and on a three-sided, double vinyl album packaged with a bonus 7” vinyl single. The bonus single contains two non-album tracks: “Rainbow Of Colors”, which was recorded live by Neil Young solo; and “Truth Kills”, a studio track by Young with Crazy Horse.

Colorado will also be available on CD and digitally at all streaming and digital outlets. It’s now available to pre-order by clicking here, with “Milky Way” provided as an instant download.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The tracklisting is:

Side 1

‘Think Of Me’

‘She Showed Me Love’

Side 2

‘Olden Days’

‘Help Me Lose My Mind’

‘Green Is Blue’

‘Shut It Down’

Side 3

‘Milky Way’

‘Eternity’

‘Rainbow Of Colors’ (studio version)

‘I Do’

Side 4

Etched artwork

Bonus 7” Single:

A-Side:

‘Rainbow Of Colors’ (solo, live in Portland, Oregon, May 17th, 2019)

B-Side:

‘Truth Kills’ (Neil Young with Crazy Horse – studio track)

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.