Hear The National’s new song, “You Had Your Soul With You”

From the album I Am Easy To Find, out May 17

The National have announced that their new album, I Am Easy To Find, will be released by 4AD on May 17.

Listen to a track from it, “You Had Your Soul With You”, below. The song features guest vocals from long-time David Bowie collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

I Am Easy To Find was mostly recorded at Long Pond, Hudson Valley, NY with additional sessions in Paris, Berlin, Cincinnati, Austin, Dublin, Brooklyn and other locations. The album features vocal contributions from Sharon Van Etten, Brooklyn Youth Chorus, Lisa Hannigan, Mina Tindle and Kate Stables of This Is The Kit.

“Yes, there are a lot of women singing on this, but it wasn’t because, ‘Oh, let’s have more women’s voices,'” says The National’s frontman Matt Berninger. “It was more, ‘Let’s have more of a fabric of people’s identities.’ It would have been better to have had other male singers, but my ego wouldn’t let that happen.”

Pre-order the album here.

A companion short film will accompany the release, directed by Mike Mills (20th Century Women, Beginners) and starring Alicia Vikander. Watch a trailer for that below:

The National have also announced a full world tour to go with the five intimate dates they announced last week. Peruse their full itinerary below:

April 16 – PARIS, FR, Olympia

April 18 – LONDON, GB, Royal Festival Hall

April 22 – NEW YORK, NY, Beacon Theatre

April 24 – TORONTO, ON, Roy Thomson Hall

April 26 – LOS ANGELES, CA, Orpheum Theatre

June 11 – PHILADELPHIA, PA, Mann Center *

June 12 – BROOKLYN, NY, Prospect Park *

June 15 – MANCHESTER, TN, Bonnaroo

June 16 – ATLANTA, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy *

June 17 – ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

June 19 – WASHINGTON, DC, The Anthem *

June 20 – PORTLAND, ME, Thompson’s Point *

June 21 – MONTREAL, QC, Place des Arts

June 22 – HAMILTON, ON, Pier 8 **

June 24 – COLUMBUS, OH, Express Live *

June 25 – ANN ARBOR, MI, Hill Auditorium *

June 26 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Lawn at White River *

June 28 – CHICAGO, IL, Northerly Island **

July 10 – MANCHESTER, GB, Castlefield Bowl

July 12 – MADRID, ES, Mad Cool Festival

July 13 – LONDON, GB, British Summer Time @ Hyde Park

July 15 – FRANKFURT, DE, Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – HAMBURG, DE, Stadtpark

July 18 – RÄTTVIK, SE, Dalhalla

August 4 – WATERFORD, IE, All Together Now

August 6 – GLASGOW, GB, Summer Nights at the Bandstand

August 7 – GLASGOW, GB, Summer Nights at the Bandstand

August 9 – SICILY, IT, Ypsigrock

August 10 – BUDAPEST, HU, Sziget Festival

August 11 – BUFTEA, RO, Summer Well

August 14 – PAREDES DE COURA, PT, Paredes de Coura

August 16 – HASSELT, BE, Pukkelpop

August 16-18 – BIDDINGHUIZEN, NL, Lowlands

August 18 – HASSELT, BE, Pukkelpop

August 28 – VANCOUVER, BC, Deer Lake Park **

August 29 – SEATTLE, WA, Marymoor Park **

August 30 – PORTLAND, OR, Edgefield **

September 1 – STANFORD, CA, Frost Amphitheater **

September 2 – LOS ANGELES, CA, Greek Theatre **

September 3 – PHOENIX, AZ, Comerica Theatre **

September 5 – ODGEN, UT, Ogden Amphitheater **

September 8 – SANTA FE, NM, Santa Fe Opera House **

September 10 – AUSTIN, TX, 360 Amphitheatre **

September 11 – HOUSTON, TX, White Oak Music Hall **

November 25 – WARSAW, PL, Torwar Hall

November 26 – BERLIN, DE, Columbiahalle

November 27 – BERLIN, DE, Columbiahalle

November 29 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Royal Arena

December 1 – BOCHUM, DE, Ruhrcongress

December 2 – COLOGNE, DE, Palladium

December 3 – ZURICH, CH, Samsumg Hall

December 4 – MUNICH, DE, Zenith

December 5 – STUTTGART, DE, Porsche Arena

*w/ Courtney Barnett

**w/ Alvvays

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Keith Richards, Anne Briggs, Edwyn Collins, Lou Reed, Humble Pie, Robert Forster, Jenny Lewis, James Brown and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Pond, Ex Hex, Hand Habits, Lambchop, Stephen Malkmus, Kel Assouf and Patty Griffin.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.